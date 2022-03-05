Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insider Sells $940,225.70 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.10 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.80.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.