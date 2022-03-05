WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

