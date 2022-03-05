Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded by R. F. Lafferty to Buy

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. R. F. Lafferty’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s previous close.
WKHS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.
WKHS opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.48.
About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
