Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded by R. F. Lafferty to Buy

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. R. F. Lafferty’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s previous close.

WKHS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

WKHS opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

