California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Infinera worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Infinera by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

INFN opened at $8.44 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

