California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,548 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 105.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $1,401,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 88,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $308,675.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,845 shares of company stock worth $1,307,469. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

