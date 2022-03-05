California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,048 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Codexis worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Codexis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.75. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

