California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 31,323 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of SkyWest worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 20.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKYW. StockNews.com cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

SkyWest stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.81.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

