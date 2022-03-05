California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Veritiv worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 889.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 18.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $121.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

