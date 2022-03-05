California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.