Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,742 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ichor worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 30.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

