FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Lowered by Analyst

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BCYC. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

