Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Shares of ETSY opened at $151.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average is $207.49. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,718 shares of company stock worth $32,779,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.