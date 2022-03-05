Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$36.53 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$31.68 and a 1 year high of C$41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.