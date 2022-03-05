Marshall Wace LLP Invests $385,000 in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.58% of Alpha Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASPC opened at $9.88 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

