Oppenheimer Weighs in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

INO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of INO opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP.

