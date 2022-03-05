The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

