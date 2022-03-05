Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPXI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 66,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $70.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

