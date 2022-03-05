Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Oppenheimer

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 26.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,083,000 after buying an additional 1,371,477 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,662,000 after buying an additional 1,619,095 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 11.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $27,069,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.