Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) to post $28.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $29.40 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $33.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $122.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $131.90 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $133.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

FSBW stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $253.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.18. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

