BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at MKM Partners

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.58.

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of BP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of BP by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

