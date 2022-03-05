Citigroup Boosts SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $40.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

