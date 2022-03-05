Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $1,133,853.25 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20.

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00.

U opened at $89.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.98. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $224,246,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

