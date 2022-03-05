Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells 19,910 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $1,148,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.86. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

