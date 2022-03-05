The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) CAO Sells $1,369,140.00 in Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after buying an additional 426,489 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

