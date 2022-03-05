Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 8.26% of Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,418,000.

NYSEARCA SCRD opened at $46.40 on Friday. Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45.

