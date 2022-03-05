Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Shares Down 7.2%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.90 and last traded at C$5.93. Approximately 363,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 815,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.39.

SES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

