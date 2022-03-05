Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $167.00

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 167.48 ($2.25), with a volume of 411301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.28).
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Chrysalis Investments in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 231.56.
About Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY)
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
