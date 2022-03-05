Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

