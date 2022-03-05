Morgan Stanley Purchases 14,947 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $20,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $77.29 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

