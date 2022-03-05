Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITPOF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

