Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) PT Raised to 11.40

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 10.00 to 11.40 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NLLSF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nel ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Nel ASA to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nel ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NLLSF opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

