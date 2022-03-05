Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to C$118.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONEXF. boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.83.

ONEXF stock opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. Onex has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.61%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

