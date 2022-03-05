Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Allakos worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Allakos by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Allakos by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 108,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Allakos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Allakos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Allakos by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of ALLK opened at $5.15 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $126.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $279.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. William Blair cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

About Allakos (Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.