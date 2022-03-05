Invesco Ltd. Sells 626,343 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 626,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Hecla Mining worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 139.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 83,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 923.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 118,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 106,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after buying an additional 711,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 2.04. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -21.43%.

HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

