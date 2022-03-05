Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $495.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Trinity Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

