Invesco Ltd. Sells 27,505 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Scholastic worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Scholastic by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Scholastic by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

SCHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

