SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.19

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 2920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPAQ. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter worth $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter worth $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter worth $211,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

