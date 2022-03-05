Short Interest in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Grows By 63.0%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 280,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,500,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLAA stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

