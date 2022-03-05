Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the January 31st total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $309.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.