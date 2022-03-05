Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,913 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of 1Life Healthcare worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 105,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.70.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

ONEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

