Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 22.83%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

