iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.69% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $726,000.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18.

