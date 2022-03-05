Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Varonis Systems worth $18,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

