Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of EMCOR Group worth $20,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after acquiring an additional 193,118 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after acquiring an additional 403,825 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,515 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 380,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 210,421 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

