Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Logitech International worth $19,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.86.

Shares of LOGI opened at $73.21 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

