Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Golub Capital BDC worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after buying an additional 165,777 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after buying an additional 174,806 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,445,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 100,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

