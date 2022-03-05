Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 469,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,757,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Robinhood Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $22,169,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $106,495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $2,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,623,042.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

