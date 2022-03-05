Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 882.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,379,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 379,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $60.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83.

