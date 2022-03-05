Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Raised to €87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €82.00 ($92.13) to €87.00 ($97.75) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CODYY. Barclays decreased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($87.64) to €76.00 ($85.39) in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($78.65) to €73.00 ($82.02) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.33.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.