freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Price Target Raised to €29.00 at Barclays

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from €28.00 ($31.46) to €29.00 ($32.58) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRTAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of freenet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of freenet from €26.50 ($29.78) to €27.50 ($30.90) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.72) to €23.00 ($25.84) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. freenet has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

